UAAP refs suspended 3 weeks for conduct 'disruptive to integrity of game'

THE UAAP has sanctioned three of its referees with three-week suspensions for what the Commissioner's Office said was their 'failure to enforce the rules of the game' during Wednesday’s men's basketball quadruple header.

In a letter to the UAAP Board of Directors on Thursday morning, the Commissioner's Office said it is suspending three officials due to conduct ‘disruptive to the integrity of the game.’

The three officials handled the matches of UP-FEU, La Salle-Adamson, and the contentious Ateneo-UE battle which drew flak on social media for the staggering free throw discrepancy between the two sides.

Ateneo was awarded 34 free throws making 25 compared to UE’s one of four.

Moreover, Commissioner Xavy Nunag and Deputy Commissioner Mariana Lopa revealed that all three referees failed their respective referee game report cards — a ‘number-based valuation of every game referees officiate.’

“We take the responsibility of providing competent and professional referees to the league very seriously, and it is essential that all officials maintain the highest level of integrity and accuracy,” the UAAP said.

“The suspension is intended to give the referees the opportunity to reflect on their actions and to improve their performance.”

All three referees have also been ruled out from officiating in playoff matches, the Final Four, and the championship series.

The UAAP said it will tap ‘suitable replacements’ during the course of the suspension.

