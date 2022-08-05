News you need to know: Gilas' World Cup pool; Fajardo, Perez lead BPC bets

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Sports news August 4

8 PBA stars eyed for Gilas

MVPs June Mar Fajardo and Scottie Thompson lead eight PBA stars who are part of arguably the final 20-man pool that Gilas Pilipinas can choose from starting with the August window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup qualifiers up to the main tournament next year.

Spin.ph learned from sources that national coach Chot Reyes is building an expanded pool built around Jordan Clarkson, who is committed to play for Gilas in the fourth window of the qualifiers in August and the World Cup itself next year.

Clarkson's status under Fiba's eligibility rules will influence the rest of the pool, sources said, although Reyes and his staff have this early identified the players who they hope to be part of the final Gilas pool.

Aside from Fajardo and Thompson, also in the Gilas wish list are Thompson's Barangay Ginebra teammate Japeth Aguilar, SMB's CJ Perez, NLEX's Calvin Oftana, NorthPort's Jamie Malonzo, Meralco's Chris Newsome and TNT's Troy Rosario.

Fajardo, Perez lead BPC candidates

Fajardo and Perez also made PBA headlines on Thursday when the San Miguel teammates continued to lead the Best Player of the Conference race in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The six-time MVP Fajardo tightened his grip on the top spot in the Statistical Points standings with 42.7, while Perez is lurking behind with 39.7 SPs, according to stats compiled after the quarterfinals.

In the Rookie of the Year race, Ato Ular of Blackwater still leads the pack with 21.1 SPs (14.2 points and 8.4 rebounds), while a far second is Justine Arana of Converge with 21.5 SPs.

UP Pep Squad coach Lalaine Pereña resigns

UP Pep Squad coach Lalaine Pereña has stepped down amid a controversy on alleged financial mismanagement and emotional abuse.

In a 24-minute video interview, produced through the assistance of volunteer UP Pep alumni and friends, Pereña announced that she would step down from the post she has held since 1998.

“It’s not because that we are guilty nor that we are accepting the false accusations thrown at us, but it’s because of the respect and the love we have for UP Pep Squad that we have come to this decision to leave our positions as coaches of the team,” she said.

“This is truly hurting, but I do believe that God has a divine purpose in all of these that’s been happening to us.”

