Fajardo, Perez tighten grip on top two spots in BPC race

JUNE Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez are expected to crowd each other out for the PBAPhilippine Cup Best Player of the Conference.

The San Miguel teammates further solidified their hold of the top spots in the race for the conference's highest individual award after the Beermen cruised their way to the best-of-seven semifinals.

See Why Johnson was fined P20K and Standhardinger was spared after spat

It helped their cause further following the early exit of Barangay Ginebra in the playoffs as reigning MVP Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, and Christian Standhardinger are all hot in their heels.

Fajardo remained No. 1 in the standings with 42.7 total statistical points, while Perez is not far behind at second with 39.7 SPs according to the latest stats released by the league after the quarterfinals.

June Mar Fajardo has 42.7 statistical points. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 32-year-old Fajardo averages 17.9 points, a league-best 13.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game, leading the top seeded Beermen past No. 8 Blackwater to advance to the best-of-seven semis.

Meanwhile, Perez also posted impressive numbers of 17.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.4 steals to keep pace with his 6-foot-11 teammate.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.