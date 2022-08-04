Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Fajardo, Perez tighten grip on top two spots in BPC race

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez show the way in the race for the top individual award of the conference.

    JUNE Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez are expected to crowd each other out for the PBAPhilippine Cup Best Player of the Conference.

    The San Miguel teammates further solidified their hold of the top spots in the race for the conference's highest individual award after the Beermen cruised their way to the best-of-seven semifinals.

    It helped their cause further following the early exit of Barangay Ginebra in the playoffs as reigning MVP Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, and Christian Standhardinger are all hot in their heels.

    Fajardo remained No. 1 in the standings with 42.7 total statistical points, while Perez is not far behind at second with 39.7 SPs according to the latest stats released by the league after the quarterfinals.

    SMB's June Mar Fajardo powers his way for two points against a Meralco double-team. June Mar Fajardo has 42.7 statistical points.

    The 32-year-old Fajardo averages 17.9 points, a league-best 13.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game, leading the top seeded Beermen past No. 8 Blackwater to advance to the best-of-seven semis.

    Meanwhile, Perez also posted impressive numbers of 17.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.4 steals to keep pace with his 6-foot-11 teammate.

