William Morrison wins second straight SEA Games shot put gold

HANOI – William Morrison ruled the men’s shot put in the athletics competitions of the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the My Dinh National Stadium.

Morrison took the gold with a throw of 18.14 meters for a new SEA Games record and his second consecutive gold in the biennial event.

Two gold medals for athletics

Athletics now has two gold medals following the gold medal of EJ Obiena in the men’s pole vault.

Janry Ubas took the silver medal in the men’s long jump.

