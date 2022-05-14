EJ Obiena breaks own SEA Games record to capture gold

HANOI - EJ Obiena easily broke his own Southeast Asian Games record to capture the gold at the My Dinh National Stadium.

EJ Obiena breaks SEA Games record

Obiena cleared 5.46 meters, amidst a light drizzle, breaking the old record by .01 meters he set in 2019.

The Filipino pole vaulter actually won the gold on his first try, registering 5.40 meters before going for the SEA Games record.

Continue reading below ↓

Obiena even attempted to break his personal best and Asian record but failed to clear 5.94 meters.

Obiena’s SEA Games gold came amidst controversy between him and his mother federation Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association a few months ago, that was later resolved amicably in a mediation proceedings with the Philippine Sports Commission.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The mediation enabled Obiena to compete in the SEA Games, with an endorsement from Patafa.

“Relieved, to be honest. And happy,” said Obiena in an interview with reporters.

It was actually a 1-2 finish for the Philippines with Hakett Delos Santos bagging the silver.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.