    EJ Obiena breaks own SEA Games record to capture gold

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    EJ Obiena SEA Games
    EJ Obiena stamps his class in the regional level.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    HANOI - EJ Obiena easily broke his own Southeast Asian Games record to capture the gold at the My Dinh National Stadium.

    EJ Obiena breaks SEA Games record

    Obiena cleared 5.46 meters, amidst a light drizzle, breaking the old record by .01 meters he set in 2019.

    The Filipino pole vaulter actually won the gold on his first try, registering 5.40 meters before going for the SEA Games record.

    EJ Obiena SEA Games 2

    Obiena even attempted to break his personal best and Asian record but failed to clear 5.94 meters.

    Obiena’s SEA Games gold came amidst controversy between him and his mother federation Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association a few months ago, that was later resolved amicably in a mediation proceedings with the Philippine Sports Commission.

    The mediation enabled Obiena to compete in the SEA Games, with an endorsement from Patafa.

    “Relieved, to be honest. And happy,” said Obiena in an interview with reporters.

    It was actually a 1-2 finish for the Philippines with Hakett Delos Santos bagging the silver.

