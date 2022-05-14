Gilas advances to Hanoi 3x3 semis despite loss to Vietnam

HANOI – Gilas Pilipinas Men fell short in its bid to secure the top seeding in the 31st Southeast Asian Games basketball 3x3 tournament, bowing to Vietnam, 21-14, on Saturday at the Tranh Tri Gymnasium.
Chris Dierker led the Vietnamese in the game, converting a two-pointer to seal the victory and take the No. 1 spot after the preliminary round.
Gilas dropped to 3-2, but advances to the semifinals with victories over Singapore, 21-16, and Malaysia, 20-14.
Brandon Rosser hurts his finger in the game against Malaysia.
