Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, May 14
    SEA Games

    Gilas advances to Hanoi 3x3 semis despite loss to Vietnam

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    Brandon Rosser and the Gilas squad face an uphil climb in the SEA Games 3x3.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HANOI – Gilas Pilipinas Men fell short in its bid to secure the top seeding in the 31st Southeast Asian Games basketball 3x3 tournament, bowing to Vietnam, 21-14, on Saturday at the Tranh Tri Gymnasium.

    Chris Dierker led the Vietnamese in the game, converting a two-pointer to seal the victory and take the No. 1 spot after the preliminary round.

    See Mangrobang, Casares complete PH sweep of triathlon gold medals

    Gilas dropped to 3-2, but advances to the semifinals with victories over Singapore, 21-16, and Malaysia, 20-14.

    Brandon RosserBrandon Rosser hurts his finger in the game against Malaysia.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Brandon Rosser and the Gilas squad face an uphil climb in the SEA Games 3x3.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again