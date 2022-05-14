Mangrobang, Casares complete PH sweep of triathlon gold medals

HANOI – The Philippines, as expected, swept the individual triathlon gold medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the Sunset Bay in Tuan Chau, Vietnam.

Kim Mangrobang made it three in a row in the SEA Games following her conquest of the women’s division as Fer Casares took the men’s title in a 1-2 finish for the Philippines.

Mangrobang reasserted her supremacy in the region, finishing the race at two hours, 13 minutes, and 31 seconds. Inge Prasetyo came in at 2:16:38.

Casares clocked 1:56:57, three minutes ahead of Remolino. The Filipino triathletes dominated the race with Ronald Setiawan Bintang checked in at 2:01:35 for a far third.

Raven Alcoseba of the Philippines captured the bronze in the women’s category with a time of 2:18:30.

