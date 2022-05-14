Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, May 14
    SEA Games

    Mangrobang, Casares complete PH sweep of triathlon gold medals

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Kim Mangrobang
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HANOI – The Philippines, as expected, swept the individual triathlon gold medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the Sunset Bay in Tuan Chau, Vietnam.

    Kim Mangrobang made it three in a row in the SEA Games following her conquest of the women’s division as Fer Casares took the men’s title in a 1-2 finish for the Philippines.

    See Jones Llabres Inso misses gold medal in wushu by .01 point

    undefined

    Continue reading below ↓

    Mangrobang reasserted her supremacy in the region, finishing the race at two hours, 13 minutes, and 31 seconds. Inge Prasetyo came in at 2:16:38.

    Casares clocked 1:56:57, three minutes ahead of Remolino. The Filipino triathletes dominated the race with Ronald Setiawan Bintang checked in at 2:01:35 for a far third.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Raven Alcoseba of the Philippines captured the bronze in the women’s category with a time of 2:18:30.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again