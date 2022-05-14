Mangrobang, Casares complete PH sweep of triathlon gold medals

HANOI – The Philippines, as expected, swept the individual triathlon gold medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the Sunset Bay in Tuan Chau, Vietnam.
Kim Mangrobang made it three in a row in the SEA Games following her conquest of the women’s division as Fer Casares took the men’s title in a 1-2 finish for the Philippines.
See Jones Llabres Inso misses gold medal in wushu by .01 point
Mangrobang reasserted her supremacy in the region, finishing the race at two hours, 13 minutes, and 31 seconds. Inge Prasetyo came in at 2:16:38.
Casares clocked 1:56:57, three minutes ahead of Remolino. The Filipino triathletes dominated the race with Ronald Setiawan Bintang checked in at 2:01:35 for a far third.
Raven Alcoseba of the Philippines captured the bronze in the women’s category with a time of 2:18:30.
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.