Vietnam takes gold as Gilas Women bag silver in SEAG 3x3

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia - Gilas Pilipinas Women 3x3 ended up with the silver medal, bowing to Vietnam on Sunday in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall.

The Filipinas cagebelles lost in the final, 21-16, as the Vietnamese won their first 3x3 gold medal in the biennial showcase.

Gilas Women had no answer to the firepower of Vietnam led by the Truong twin sisters Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong, who nailed their shots from downtown.

Jack Animam, Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, and Mikka Cacho lost again to Vietnam after their 21-19 defeat during the preliminaries.

Women’s coach Pat Aquino remained proud of the effort of the girls after starting in Group A where they also had to hurdle defending champion Thailand.

“We started in the group of death and probably it’s not our time yet. But I’m happy with the podium finish but we are also sorry for not winning the gold. We will try to re-strategize,” said Aquino.

