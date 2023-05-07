Cambodia bags first SEAG basketball gold at expense of Gilas 3x3

CAMBODIA bagged its first Southeast Asian Games basketball gold with a 20-15 victory over the Philippines on Sunday.

The jampacked crowd at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall celebrated when the final buzzer sounded as it rejoiced in the country's very first gold in the halfcourt game.

The hosts fielded three naturalized players in Brandon Peterson, Sayeed Pridgtee, and Darrin Dorsey and got immediate results as the Cambodians denied the Filipinos' bid to regain the gold it last won in 2019 back in Manila.

The quartet of Almond Vosotros, Joseph Eriobu, Joseph Sedurifa, and Lervin Flores wound up with the silver medal after playing catch up for most of the game against the Cambodians.

Against the hosts, the Filipinos just couldn't come up with the same intensity they displayed in a 21-19 come-from-behind win against deposed champion Thailand in the semifinals.

Last year in Hanoi, Vietnam, the Philippines only managed to bag the bronze medal behind the core PBA 3x3 champion Limitless App.

