Tyler Lamb returns to lead Thai basketball team in SEA Games

THE Thailand national basketball team welcomes back Tyler Lamb and five other foreign-bred players including rookie Martin Brunick as part of its roster for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Lamb, 31, and the Thai-American product of UCLA and Long Beach State, returns to the squad after skipping the Hanoi edition of the biennial meet last year where the Thais bagged the bronze.

The 6-foot-5 Lamb led Thailand to a silver medal finish behind Gilas Pilipinas in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila.

Now, he expects to get a lot of help from 2022 holdovers such as 6-foot-6 Moises Morgan, Frederick Lee Jones Lish, Antonio Price Soonthornchote (Tra Holder), and Jakongmee Morgan, who are all Thai-American.

The 27-year-old Soonthornchote is from Arizona State, who had a recent brief stint in the NBA G League for Capitanes de Ciudad de Mexico, while Moises Morgan attended Cal State Fullerton.

Thailand is among the teams considered as top contenders for the gold along with reigning champion Indonesia, perennial champion Philippines, and rising Vietnam.

Others in the Thai roster are Chanathip Jakwan, Nattakarn Muangboon, Nakorn Chaisanook, Manaswee Butduang, Anaswee Klaewnarong, and Anat Phuangla.

Spaniard Eduard Torres Girbau is the head coach.

The Thais however, are bunched in the tough Pool B together with Indonesia, Vietnam, and Laos.

Only the top two teams per group will advance to the semis.

Pool A is composed of the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Cambodia.