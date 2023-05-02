Naturalized players Prosper, Beane, Diagne to lead Indonesia repeat bid

NATURALIZED players Lester Prosper, Anthony Beane, and Dame Diagne will lead the Indonesia men’s basketball team bound for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Based on an announcement in the Indonesian basketball federation's social media pages, Prosper, Beane, and Diagne will lead a 12-man team tasked to defend the gold medal that the Tinmas took away from Gilas Pilipinas last year in Hanoi.
SEE the announcement:
Also in the Indonesian team are local players led by Japan-based Brandon Jawato, Andakara Prastawa, Arighi Noor, Juan Laurent, Julian Chalias, Kaleb Ramot, Vincent Kosasih, Widyanta Teja, and Yudha Saputra.