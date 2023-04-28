Back-breaking sked awaits 3-peat-seeking Gilas women in SEA Games

THE Philippine women’s basketball team will have host Cambodia for its initial assignment to open its quest for a third straight title in the Southeast Asian Games.

The Filipina cagebelles face the Cambodians on May 10 in the first of what is a grueling six-game schedule in a six-day stretch.

The following day, coach Pat Aquino and the team take on Singapore, followed by Indonesia (May 12), and Vietnam (May 13).

They go into the final two days facing tough opposition in rivals Thailand (May 14), and Malaysia (May 15).

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The Malaysians beat the Filipinas also during the final day of competitions in last year’s SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, 96-93, but were already assured of the gold after Vietnam defeated Malaysia a few days earlier, 69-65.

The loss to Malaysia denied the Philippines a sweep of the tournament and ended up with a 4-1 record.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The SEA Games format remains a single round robin with the top team to emerge winning the gold medal.

The Filipinas are aiming for an unprecedented third straight gold medal.

Malaysia still holds the most number of basketball golds in the distaff side with 13 followed by Thailand with five.