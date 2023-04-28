Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Apr 28
    SEA Games

    Back-breaking sked awaits 3-peat-seeking Gilas women in SEA Games

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Ella Fajardo Gilas Women vs Vietnam SEA Games
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    THE Philippine women’s basketball team will have host Cambodia for its initial assignment to open its quest for a third straight title in the Southeast Asian Games.

    The Filipina cagebelles face the Cambodians on May 10 in the first of what is a grueling six-game schedule in a six-day stretch.

    See Check out Gilas Pilipinas' schedule for SEA Games

    The following day, coach Pat Aquino and the team take on Singapore, followed by Indonesia (May 12), and Vietnam (May 13).

    They go into the final two days facing tough opposition in rivals Thailand (May 14), and Malaysia (May 15).

    Gilas Women

    The Malaysians beat the Filipinas also during the final day of competitions in last year’s SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, 96-93, but were already assured of the gold after Vietnam defeated Malaysia a few days earlier, 69-65.

    The loss to Malaysia denied the Philippines a sweep of the tournament and ended up with a 4-1 record.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The SEA Games format remains a single round robin with the top team to emerge winning the gold medal.

      The Filipinas are aiming for an unprecedented third straight gold medal.

      Malaysia still holds the most number of basketball golds in the distaff side with 13 followed by Thailand with five.

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again