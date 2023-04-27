Check out Gilas Pilipinas' schedule for SEA Games

GILAS Pilipinas opens the 32nd Southeast Asian Games men's basketball tournament against Singapore on May 9 at the Morodok Techno National Stadium Elephant Hall 2 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Gilas Pilipinas schedule for SEA Games

Gilas will play in the opening game of the tournament set at 1 p.m. (12 noon Philippine standard time).

The SEA Games formally opens on May 5 but the 5-on-5 basketball competition will start four days later.

Gilas is bracketed in a relatively lighter Group A that includes Singapore and host Cambodia, with Group B composed of defending champion Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos.

Gilas takes a break on May 10 before resuming its campaign against Cambodia on May 11 and Singapore on May 13.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the crossover semifinals on May 15, with the winners advancing to the gold medal game on May 16.