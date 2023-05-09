Teia Salvino delivers second PH swimming medal in record fashion

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Teia Salvino captured the women’s 100m backstroke in record fashion, giving the Philippine swimming team its second gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok pool on Tuesday.

Salvino clocked one minute, 1.64 seconds to break the Games record of 1:01.89 set by Nguyen Thi Anh Vien of Vietnam in 2017.

She matched the feat of Xiandi Chua who ruled the women’s 200m backstroke also in a record time of 2:13.20 on Monday, allowing the Philippines to surpass its one-gold tally in the 2021 SEA Games.

Salvino, who recently committed to swim for the University of Alabama team, put herself in a position to win the gold after topping the heats with a time of 1:02.71.

Salvino then showed she meant business, relefating Faith Elizabeth Khoo of Singapore to second with a time of 1:03.68 and Angel Gabriella Yus to third on a 1:03.71 clocking.