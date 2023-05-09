Philippines rides gymnastics treble to fourth spot in medal tally

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Team Philippines rode on three gold medals by its artistic gymnastics squad to move up to fourth spot in the medal tally of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday.

Carlos Yulo capped his SEA Games campaign with a second gold medal in the parallel bars while his cousin John Ivan Cruz and Juancho Besana soon followed suit, taking the floor exercise and vault titles, respectively, at the Olympic Stadium.

The gymnastics treble accounted for half of the six gold medals in Day Four that enabled the Philippines to move up one place to fourth in the medal tally with 25 gold, 39 silver, and 42 bronze medals on a day that saw Thailand wrest first place from host Cambodia with a 40-35-45 count, as of posting time.

Vietnam was a close second with 39-39-46, followed by Cambodia with 39-39-39.

At the Morodok Complex, Teia Salvino broke the Games record in the women’s 100m backstroke to win gold with a time of one minute, 1.64 seconds in aquatics while Janry Ubas ruled the men’s long jump in athletics with a 7.85 meters effort.

The Philippines also took the women’s team event in soft tennis after defeating Indonesia, 5-4, 4-2, 5-0, to round out another productive day in the biennial meet, where the country finished fifth a year ago in Hanoi.

A notable silver includes the mixed 4x100m medley relay in swimming by the team of Jerard Jacinto, Thanya Dela Cruz, Jarod Hatch, and Jasmine Alkhaldi, who anchored the team's effort of 3:57.01

Joida Gagnao also took silver in the 3000m steeplechase, as did Umajesty Williams in the men’s 400m run.

Notable bronzes include Hatch, who timed 52.91 seconds to set a new Philippine record in the 100m butterfly, and the men’s soft tennis team.

In team sports, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser scored 15 points while Justin Brownlee had 11 points in his SEA Games debut as Gilas Pilipinas Men beat Malaysia, 94-49.

The Philippine women’s volleyball squad also started its campaign on a high note, posting a 25-5, 25-5, 25-5 win over Cambodia.

But the Philippines crashed out in women's football, where the Filipinas fell short of a semifinal spot despitea 2-1 win over fancied Vietnam.