Team Philippines wins five golds in first official day of SEA Games

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The Philippines garnered five gold medals in Day One, increasing the output of the country to seven in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

SEA Games medal tally after 1st official day

The Philippine delegation celebrated a sweep in the two individual events in the obstacle course racing in record time by Jaymark Rodelas and Precious Cabuya, a third SEA Games gold for Annie Ramirez in ju-jitsu, and karate’s first gold from Sakura Alforte.

Over at the beach town of Kep, Filipino athletes were also successful with a victory by the aquathlon mixed relay team of Matthew Hermosa, Kira Ellis, Erica Burgos, and Inaki Lorbes.

The Philippines has now won seven gold medals in the biennial meet, although the tally has not reflected in the Games’ official website as of posting time.

Rodelas and Cabuya submitted new world records of 25.19 and 32.73 to claim the individual 100-meter gold medals.

Ramirez continued her success in the region, bagging the Newa-za No-Gi -57kg after beating three opponents in pool play.

Alforte ruled the women’s individual kata event to somehow make up for the defeat of perennial contender Junna Tsukii in the women’s kumite -50kg.

Hermosa, Ellis, Burgos, and Lorbes checked in at one hour, nine minutes, and 57 seconds in the 500-meter swim, 2.5-kilometer run relay event.

Based on the official website, Cambodia is in first place in the medal tally with 15 golds, 10 silvers, and nine bronzes, while the Philippines fell two spots to fourth as of posting time.

