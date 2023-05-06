Precious Cabuya, Jaymark Rodelas bag gold medals in record times

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Precious Cabuya and Jaymark Rodelas formally completed a sweep of the individual events of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games obstacle course racing at the OCIC Wedding Center.

Cabuya ruled the women's event with a time of 32.73 seconds while Rodelas clocked 25.19 seconds.

Both times are expected to become world records after shattering their qualifying marks.

An all-Philippines final was set in both events, assuring the country two golds in Day One of the competitions.

