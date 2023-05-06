Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sat, May 6
    Precious Cabuya, Jaymark Rodelas bag gold medals in record times

    by Reuben Terrado
    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Precious Cabuya and Jaymark Rodelas formally completed a sweep of the individual events of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games obstacle course racing at the OCIC Wedding Center.

    Cabuya ruled the women's event with a time of 32.73 seconds while Rodelas clocked 25.19 seconds.

    See Asian champ Carlo Paalam is best PH bet for gold at SEA Games

    Both times are expected to become world records after shattering their qualifying marks.

    An all-Philippines final was set in both events, assuring the country two golds in Day One of the competitions.

