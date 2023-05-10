Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Seven PH boxers get finals shot at SEA Games gold medals

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Nesthy Petecio vs Japanese
    PHOTO: AP

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Five more Filipino boxers on Wednesday advanced to the finals, bringing the number of contenders for gold medals to seven in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

    Rogen Ladon kept his bid for a third straight men’s flyweight title alive as the Petecio siblings Nesthy and Norlan, Ian Clark Bautista, and John Marvin punched tickets to the finals following victories on Wednesday.

    READ: Gilas Women beat Cambodia by 60 points

    Light welterweight Riza Pasuit and bantamweight Irish Magno are already through after semifinal wins on Tuesday as the boxers cheered up the Philippine contingent on a slow day for the contingent.

    More Filipinos could join the seven boxers with bantamweight Carlo Paalam, lightweight Paul Julyfer Bascon, and heavyweight Marcuz Tongco competing for a spot in the finals on Thursday afternoon at the Chroy Chongvar Convention Center.

    All final bouts will be on Saturday.

    roger ladon

    Ladon defeated Muhammad Abdul Qaiyum Ariffin of Malaysia, 4-1, to arrange a finals duel with Thanarat Saengphet of Thailand.

    Nesthy, on the other hand, defeated Vey Sreysroj of Cambodia in the women’s featherweight semifinals, and will proceed to the finals where she will meet Ratna Sari Devi of Indonesia.

    MORE FROM SPIN

      Nesthy’s younger brother Norlan also got through to the finals, beating Jun Jie Velvan Tan of Singapore, 4-1.

      Like Ladon, Bautista is one win away from retaining his SEA Games title after defeating Naing Latt of Myanmar, 5-0. He will face Asri Udin of Indonesia for the gold.

      Marvin also booked a spot in the gold medal bout after winning over Nas Redinsi Anvar of Cambodia.

      PHOTO: AP

