    Gilas Women beat Cambodia by 60 to begin SEA Games title defense

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Gilas Pilipinas Women banked on its depth and speed to trounce host Cambodia, 114-54, on Wednesday at the start of their title-retention bid in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall 2.

    The Pinay ballers wrested the lead for good in the second quarter and never looked back against a Cambodian side that relied almost exclusively on its naturalized players for scoring.

    Five Gilas players scored in double figures with Ella Fajardo tallying 17 points and Jack Animam collecting 16 markers.

