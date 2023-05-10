Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Vietnam spikers dent Philippines' medal hopes with three-set win

    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    philippines women's volleyball sea games vietnam cambodia

    AFTER a lopsided opening win over host Cambodia, the Philippine women's volleyball team fell flat against Vietnam, 20-25, 17-25, 19-25, in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh.

    A promising start that saw the Filipinas lead by as much as five in the opening frame was laid to waste when the Vietnamese pounced on a number of errors by the opposition to take control for good.

    READ: Promising start for Filipina spikers vs Cambodia

    Despite a defiant stand by the Pinay spikers, Vietnam skipper Trần Thị Thanh Thúy led the reigning SEA Games silver medalists to a second successive win and a guaranteed spot in the semifinals.

    The Philippines closes out pool play tomorrow against Singapore at 6 p.m. local time, needing a win to reach the medal rounds.

      For the second game running, team captain Alyssa Valdez was not fielded in by head coach Jorge Souza de Brito, leaving fans perplexed on her lack of game time.

