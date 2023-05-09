Pinay spikers open SEA Games campaign on a high note

THE Philippine women's volleyball team crushed Cambodia, 25-5, 25-5, 25-5, in front of a jampacked home crowd at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh to jumpstart its campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday.

Cambodia, who fielded its first-ever women's volleyball team in the biennal meet, scored 11 of its total 15-point output off Pinay errors. The hosts' four markers came from two aces, a block and a joust won by Phay Makara, Vi Sineut, and Kim Makara.

Dell Palomata, Chery Nunag, Tots Carlos and Mylene Paat did the damage on the side of the Filipinas, who cruised to a 1-0 slate in Group B.

Gel Cayuna, Kat Tolentino, Glaudine Troncoso and Michele Gumabao also contributed off the bench while team captain Alyssa Valdez did not see action.

The real challenge comes on Thursday when the nationals face 2021 SEA Games silver medalist Vietnam, which is coming off a sweep of Singapore, 25-13, 25-8, 25-7.