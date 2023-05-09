Filipinas fall out of medal contention despite win over champion Vietnam

A RESOUNDING 2-1 win over defending champion Vietnam was not enough to save the Filipinas from an early exit in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Smart RSN Stadium in Phnom Penh on Tuesday.

Sarina Bolden and Hali Long provided the goals in the 12th and 83rd minute, respectively, but the Filipinas still fell short of a spot in the semifinals which Myanmar won on goal difference after a 5-1 win over Malaysia in the other Group A match.

Despite the loss, Vietnam moved on to the medal rounds while the Filipinas failed to advance past the group stage for the first time since 2017.

Goal difference decided the semifinals after Vietnam, Myanmar, and the Philippines all finished with six points to their name. Vietnam (+4) and Myanmar (+3) headed to the medal rounds for Group A.

Bolden began the Filipinas’ bid for the semis positively when she pulled the Philippines ahead early with a goal that tied her with Quinley Quezada for most goals scored for the Filipinas at 22.

Bolden converted on the penalty that came after Isabella Flanigan was fouled by the Vietnamese goalkeeper inside the box.

But their semis hopes began to dim when Vietnam equalized before halftime and Myanmar began itsr onslaught against Malaysia.

Thi Bich Thuy Nguyen provided the equalizer for Vietnam just before halftime and the game-winning goal from Long came too late as the Burmese, by then, had already built a formidable lead in the other match.

Long scored on a header off a Sara Eggesvik assist to make it two wins in a row for the Filipinas against Vietnam after their 4-0 romp in the AFF Women’s Championship semifinals last year.

The Filipinas now shift their attention next to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in July as they failed to replicate their historic bronze medal finish in the biennial meet.