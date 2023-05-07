Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PH men's volleyball team beats Malaysia to finally end slump

    by Jillian Velasco
    3 hours ago
    THE Philippine men's volleyball team finally snapped its three-game losing skid in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games but needed five sets to overcome Malaysia, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21, 24-26, 17-15, on Sunday.

    READ: Samboy Lim's princess back as SEA Games champ

    Jade Disquitado exploded for six points in the decider, including the back-to-back match points that gave the Philippines a chance to match iits fifth-place finish in the biennial meet from a year ago in Hanoi.

      With the win at the Indoor Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh in Cambodia, the nationals set up a rematch with Singapore on Monday for the battle for fifth, after the Singaporeans dispatched Myanmar 25-23, 27-25, 25-22 earlier in the day.

