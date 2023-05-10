Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, May 10
    SEA Games

    Indonesia opens SEA Games title defense with 104-point win over Laos

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    dame diagne
    PHOTO: reuben terrado

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Indonesia opened its title-retention bid with a 141-37 win over Laos on Wednesday in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball at the Morodok Elephant Hall 2.

    READ: Cambodia serves notice of gold aspiration

    Andakara Prastawa Dhyaksa had 21 points while naturalized player Lester Prosper had 18 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks in the 104-point win.

    Nine players actually scored in double figures for Indonesia including Dame Diagne (13 points) and Anthony Beane (12 points).

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Phouthong Labouaphieng was the lone double digit scorer for Laos with 10 points.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: reuben terrado

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again