Indonesia opens SEA Games title defense with 104-point win over Laos

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Indonesia opened its title-retention bid with a 141-37 win over Laos on Wednesday in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball at the Morodok Elephant Hall 2.

Andakara Prastawa Dhyaksa had 21 points while naturalized player Lester Prosper had 18 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks in the 104-point win.

Nine players actually scored in double figures for Indonesia including Dame Diagne (13 points) and Anthony Beane (12 points).

Phouthong Labouaphieng was the lone double digit scorer for Laos with 10 points.