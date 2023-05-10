Cambodia serves notice of SEAG title bid with rout of Singapore

PHNOM PENH – Cambodia opened its 32nd Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball campaign with an 85-60 win over Singapore on Tuesday.

Oscar Lopes had 19 points and seven rebounds, while Darius Henderson added 18 points and seven rebounds for Cambodia ahead of its match-up against Gilas Pilipinas on Thursday.

Houep Joseph Ravuth added 17 points and nine rebounds as Cambodia is now even with the Philippines in Group A with a 1-0 win-loss record.

Sayeed Pridgett scored eight and Brandon Peterson added seven points for Cambodia.

PHOTO: Ariya Kurniawan | @ariyakurniawan16 on IG

