    Wed, May 10
    SEA Games

    Cambodia serves notice of SEAG title bid with rout of Singapore

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Cambodia is off to a strong start.
    PHOTO: Ariya Kurniawan | @ariyakurniawan16 on IG

    PHNOM PENH – Cambodia opened its 32nd Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball campaign with an 85-60 win over Singapore on Tuesday.

    Oscar Lopes had 19 points and seven rebounds, while Darius Henderson added 18 points and seven rebounds for Cambodia ahead of its match-up against Gilas Pilipinas on Thursday.

    Houep Joseph Ravuth added 17 points and nine rebounds as Cambodia is now even with the Philippines in Group A with a 1-0 win-loss record.

    Sayeed Pridgett scored eight and Brandon Peterson added seven points for Cambodia.

    Cambodia SEAG Basketball

