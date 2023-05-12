Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Samantha Catantan forced to pull out of fencing final by injury

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Samantha Catantan vs Thailand SEA Games

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Samantha Catantan, fencing’s brightest hope for a gold, suffered an unfortunate injury on Friday that made her unfit to compete in the final of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

    Catantan sustained a twisted left knee in her 15-6 win over Kemei Cheung of Singapore in the women’s foil semifinals so serious that she was unable to face Maxine Wong of Singapore in the gold-medal match.

    Catantan, who competes for Penn State University in the US NCAA, beat Wong for the Philippines’ lone fencing gold in last year’s Hanoi SEA Games in the same event.

    The Filipina fencer was a perfect 5-0 in Pool 1, then defeated Thi Thanh Nhan Luu of Vietnam in the quarterfinals after drawing a first-round bye.

      With the injury, Catantan is also doubtful to compete in the team foil where the team captured a silver last year in Vietnam.

