    Agatha Wong clinches fifth SEA Games gold medal in wushu

    by Reuben Terrado
    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Agatha Wong captured her fifth Southeast Asian Games gold, ruling the women’s taijiquan + taijijian on Friday at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

    The 24-year-old Wong had a combined score of 19.623 in both events to secure the gold medal. She scored 9.5800 in the taijiquan where she placed third entering the taijijian where she scored 9.683 to win the gold medal.

    Her taijijian score enabled her to overtake Malaysia’s Sydney Chin Sy Xuan and Brunei’s Basma Lachkar after being in the top two positions heading into the taijijian.

    Xuan got the silver with a score of 19.196 followed by Lachkar with a score of 19.139.

    Agatha Wong

    Wong won gold in the taijiquan in 2017 and 2019, and taijijian in 2019 and 2021.

    Wong managed to train for the SEA Games while taking up medicine at University of the East-Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.

