Rubilen Amit asserts supremacy in SEA Games women’s 9-ball

HANOI — Rubilen Amit defeated Jessica Tan of Singapore, 7-2, on Tuesday to capture her second straight women's 9-ball gold in the Southeast Asian Games at the Ha Dong Gymnasium.

The 40-year-old Amit won the first three racks on her way to the gold, her ninth overall in her SEA Games career and six in the 9-ball singles discipline.

Amit also continued to rekindle her winning form in the biennial meet after she failed to capture a gold in the 2015 and 2017 editions.

Rubilen Amit adds to the Philippines' gold haul. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Amit actually scored the final four racks after Tan came to within one, 3-2, on brilliant shotmaking, while also taking advantage of miscues by her opponent in the alternate-break format competition.

Tan missed the 7-ball in the seventh rack, enabling Amit to pocket the final three balls for a 5-2 lead.

Tan had a dry break in the ninth rack, en route to the gold by Amit.

“’Yung momentum bahaygang nag-shift. Sabi ko focus lang at alam ko naman na laban ito. Hindi siya magigive-up. Ineexpect ko dikitan ang laban. Buti na lang hindi na umabot sa ganun dahil ‘yung puso natin, mabilis na ang tibok,” said Amit.

On her way to the final, Amit beat Charlene Chai of Singapore and Xuang Vang Bui of Vietnam.

Amit brought home the gold on the day that Carlo Biado and Johann Chua arranged an all-Pinoy final in the men’s 9-ball to be played on Wednesday.

Biado defeated Aloysius Yapp of Singapore, 9-7, while Chua edged Lian Han To, 9-3.

