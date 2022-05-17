Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, May 17
    SEA Games

    Gold in the bag as Carlo Biado, Johann Chua arrange 9-ball final

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    Carlo Biado and Johann Chua dispute the SEA Games 9-ball title.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HANOI — The Philippines is assured of a gold medal in men's 9-ball after Carlo Biado and Johann Chua arranged an all-Filipino title match.

    Biado defeated Aloysius Yapp of Singapore, 9-7, while Chua edged Lian Han To, 9-3, to move into the gold medal match on Wednesday at the Han Dong Gymnasium.

    See 'Bata' tempers gold medal expectations in carom. Here's why

    Carlo Biado

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Carlo Biado and Johann Chua dispute the SEA Games 9-ball title.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again