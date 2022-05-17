Gold in the bag as Carlo Biado, Johann Chua arrange 9-ball final

HANOI — The Philippines is assured of a gold medal in men's 9-ball after Carlo Biado and Johann Chua arranged an all-Filipino title match.

Biado defeated Aloysius Yapp of Singapore, 9-7, while Chua edged Lian Han To, 9-3, to move into the gold medal match on Wednesday at the Han Dong Gymnasium.

