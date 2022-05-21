HANOI – Rubilen Amit claimed her second gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, defeating Chezka Centeno, 7-5, on Saturday in an all-Filipino final in the women’s 10-ball singles at the Ha Dong Gymnasium.

Amit added the victory to her women’s 9-ball gold to topple the defending champion in Centeno, who played catch up in the final after trailing 0-3 at the start of the contest.

By winning the women’s 10-ball, the 40-year-old Amit captured her 10th gold medal of her career in the SEA Games, winning in back-to-back editions of the Games.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The Philippines will end the SEA Games competition with four gold medals, with Johann Chua and Carlo Biado battling for the men’s 10-ball final at 2 p.m. (3 p.m. Philippine time) at the Ha Dong Gymnasium.

