    Rubilen Amit tops 10-ball to clinch second gold in Hanoi SEAG

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Chezka Centeno bags silver as Rubilen Amit makes it two gold medals in these Games.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HANOI – Rubilen Amit claimed her second gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, defeating Chezka Centeno, 7-5, on Saturday in an all-Filipino final in the women’s 10-ball singles at the Ha Dong Gymnasium.

    Amit added the victory to her women’s 9-ball gold to topple the defending champion in Centeno, who played catch up in the final after trailing 0-3 at the start of the contest.

    See Rubilen Amit asserts supremacy in SEA Games women’s 9-ball

    By winning the women’s 10-ball, the 40-year-old Amit captured her 10th gold medal of her career in the SEA Games, winning in back-to-back editions of the Games.

    Rubilen Amit

    The Philippines will end the SEA Games competition with four gold medals, with Johann Chua and Carlo Biado battling for the men’s 10-ball final at 2 p.m. (3 p.m. Philippine time) at the Ha Dong Gymnasium.

