Pinoys dominate obstacle course race team events to complete SEAG sweep

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The Philippine obstacle course racing (OCR) team completed the sweep in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games by ruling the team relay events on Sunday at the OCIC Wedding Center.

The women’s team of Sandi Menchi Abahan, Mecca Cortizano, Milky Mae Tejares, and Maritess Nocyao began the day by taking the gold in defeating Indonesia with a clocking of 33.73 seconds.

The men’s squad of Ahgie Radan, Elias Tabac, Mervin Guarte, and Jay-ar De Castro beat Malaysia with a clocking of 24.47 seconds for the Philippines’ fourth gold at the close of the OCR event.

The Philippines also had two golds in the individual events on Saturday from Precious Cabuya and Jaymark Rodelas.

The sweep duplicated the achievement of the OCR team during the event’s inaugural staging in 2019 at the Filinvest City in Muntinlupa where they won all six events.

