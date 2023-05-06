Bolden saves best for last as Filipinas frustrate Malaysia to keep SEAG bid alive

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Sarina Bolden rescued the Filipinas with a late goal to give them a 1-0 win over Malaysia on Saturday, keeping the medal hopes of the team very much alive in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Bolden scored a short header off a free kick from the left corner of Sara Eggesvik on the final play of the match to get the full three points.

A draw would have hurt the Filipinas’ chances of equalling or surpassing the bronze medal finish in Hanoi last year.

Instead, the Philippines has now climbed to second place in Group A with three points due to better goal difference with Myanmar, the team that the Filipinas lost to in the first game.

Myanmar lost to Vietnam, 3-1, earlier in the day.

The Filipinas now face defending champion Vietnam on May 9 at the close of the group stage.

It was a sorry loss for Malaysia, which was intent on gaining a point through a draw with their defense led by goalkeeper Nur Ezza Ashikin Abdul Razak.

The Filipinas kept their focus after several scoring chances stopped by the Malaysian keeper, until the Bolden goal came.

“Tough game. Not our best performance. But we haven’t played well so far but you have to show a little bit of resilience, a little bit of character to keep fighting till the end. It’s not easy when you are not in good rhythm. Last two games, we haven’t been in good rhythm at all,” said Philippines coach Alen Stajcic.

“But somehow, deep down, Sarina is a classic example of someone who dug really deep to find a winner and try to inspire the team and kept us alive by the skin of our teeth,” said Stajcic.