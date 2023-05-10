Team Philippines slips to sixth in medal tally after lean day

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The Philippines had its leanest day in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games when it bagged a single gold medal - and paid the price by slipping from fourth to sixth overall on Wednesday.

Joseph Arcilla ruled the men’s singles in soft tennis to save the Philippines from a gold shutout on a day when Singapore rode a wave of victories in swimming to rise to fifth place with 27-23-25 gold-silver-bronze output.

With 26 gold to go with 44 silver and 56 bronze medals, the Philippines slipped to sixth place after Day 5 and suddenly cast doubt on its goal to equal, if not surpass, its 52 gold medals in the Hanoi SEA Games last year.

Vietnam occupies the top spot with a 50-50-61 tally followed by host Cambodia, which holds a slight lead for second with 47-41-51. Thailand is in third with 47-36-53 followed by Indonesia with 35-32-56.

Arcilla secured the Philippine soft tennis team's third gold by beating Muhammad Hemat Bhakti Anugerah of Indonesia, 4-2, 1-4, 4-1, 8-6, 5-3, at the Olympic Stadium.

There were near-misses on Wednesday, including Dines Dumaan who lost to Khoirudin Mustakim of Indonesia, 43-25, in the men’s tanding Class A (45kg to 50kg) in pencak silat.

Bronzes in athletics include Natalie Uy (women’s pole vault) and John Cristopher Tolentino (men’s 110m hurdles)

Jarod Hatch set a new Philippine record in winning a bronze medal with a time of 24.89 seconds in the men’s 50m butterfly, while the women’s 4x200m freestyle team of Chole Isleta, Teia Salvino, Jasmine Alkhaldi, and Xiandi Chua also captured a bronze.