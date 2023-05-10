Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Joseph Arcilla rules men's singles to cap golden treble in soft tennis

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Joseph Arcilla soft tennis sea games gold

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Joseph Arcilla capped the Philippines’ campaign in soft tennis with a Southeast Asian Games gold medal in the men’s singles at the Olympic Stadium.

    Joseph Arcilla soft tennis sea games gold medal

    Arcilla defeated Muhammad Hemat Bhakti Anugerah of Indonesia, 4-2, 1-4, 4-1, 8-6, 5-3, for the Philippines’ third gold in the sport.

    Bien Zoleta-Manalac and Princess Catindig captured the women’s doubles before teaming up with Bambi Zoleta, Christy Sanosa, Fatima Amirul, and Virvienica Bejosano in their run to the women’s team crown.

      Bambi took the silver in the women’s singles after she was beaten by Dwi Rahayu Pitri of Indonesia in a thriller, 2-4, 0-4, 4-1, 2-4, 4-2, 7-4.

