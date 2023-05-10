Joseph Arcilla rules men's singles to cap golden treble in soft tennis

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Joseph Arcilla capped the Philippines’ campaign in soft tennis with a Southeast Asian Games gold medal in the men’s singles at the Olympic Stadium.

PHOTO: Soft Tennis Pilipinas

Arcilla defeated Muhammad Hemat Bhakti Anugerah of Indonesia, 4-2, 1-4, 4-1, 8-6, 5-3, for the Philippines’ third gold in the sport.

Bien Zoleta-Manalac and Princess Catindig captured the women’s doubles before teaming up with Bambi Zoleta, Christy Sanosa, Fatima Amirul, and Virvienica Bejosano in their run to the women’s team crown.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Bambi took the silver in the women’s singles after she was beaten by Dwi Rahayu Pitri of Indonesia in a thriller, 2-4, 0-4, 4-1, 2-4, 4-2, 7-4.