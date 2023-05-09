Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Philippine women's team bags SEA Games gold medal in soft tennis

    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago
    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Bien Zoleta-Mañalac and Princess Catindig captured their second gold medals in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games by ruling the women’s team event in soft tennis at the Olympic Complex Soft Tennis Sports Center.

    READ: Team PH rides gymnastics treble to 4th in medal tally

    Zoleta-Mañalac and Catindig teamed up with Bambi Zoleta, Christy Sanosa, Fatima Amirul, and Virvienica Bejosano to beat Indonesia’s Allif Nafiiah, Dwi Rahayu Pitri, Sharon Cornelia Watupongoh, Siti Nur Arasy, and Voni Darlina, 5-4, 4-2, 5-0.

    The Philippines went unbeaten in pool play with wins over Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, and Thailand then repeated over Cambodia, 5-0, 4-0, 0-5, in the semifinal round.

      The men’s team of Joseph Arcilla, Adjuthor Moralde, Dheo Talatayod, George Patrick Mendoza, Mark Anthony Alcoseba, and Sherwin Nuguit lost to Thailand in the semifinals but still took the bronze medal.

