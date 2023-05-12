Philippine 4x400m relay team beats Thailand for gold in photo finish

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The Philippine athletics team capped its campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games by winning the final event - the men’s 4x400-meter relay in a photo finish at the Morodok Techo National Stadium.

The quartet of Umajesty Williams, Michael Del Prado, Frederick Ramirez, and Joyme Sequita finished with a time of three minutes, 7.22 seconds, winning the gold by just .01 of a second over Thailand.

The gold in the final event of the athletics competition here also ended a 10-year drought for the Philippines in the 4x400m relay.

The last time the Philippines won the event was in 2013 when Isidro Del Prado Jr., Edgardo Alejan, Julius Nierras, and Christian Bagsit took the title in Myanmar.

Last year, the Philippines even went medal-less in the event in Hanoi for the first time over that decade-long stretch.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“The last gold medal was in 2013. That was 10 years ago. The gold medal is back in the Philippines,” said Del Prado.

The Philippines was able to build a big lead early, but had some anxious moments with a late charge by Thailand. But Williams, the last runner, had enough gas to maintain the win by the skin of their teeth.

“This is my first big meet. Back from Ilagan [Philippine National Open], I pulled my hamstring in the 200. I’m just getting into shape. The heat took its toll on me. But I’m happy and blessed that we were able to pull the gold for the Philippines. I’m tired but on the inside, I feel great,” said Williams.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

On the .01-second win, Williams said: “He almost got me. He is a strong guy. I timed up like the last 120. And that’s just conditioning. But as the season goes on, I’ll get better.”

The Philippines won four gold medals in athletics in EJ Obiena in pole vault, Eric Cray in the men’s 400m hurdles, and Janry Ubas in the men’s long jump.