Gray unable to join Gilas as Ben Phillips, Aaron Black named reserves for SEAG

THE Philippine men’s basketball team will be bringing to Cambodia all of the players that attended its training camp in Laguna as part of its preparation for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Jeremiah Gray won’t be able to make the team, leaving Gilas with a 14-man pool.

Justin Brownlee leads the 12-man roster, along with big men Christian Stanhardinger, Brandon Ganuelas Rosser, forwards Calvin Oftana and Arvin Tolentino, guards CJ Perez, Chris Newsome, Marcio Lassiter and Chris Ross. Also in the team are college players Michael Philips, Jerom Lastimosa, and Mason Amos, according to a tweet by broadcaster Quinito Henson.

Aaron Black and Ben Philips were relegated to the reserve list.

“That’s the team already,” said coach Chot Reyes on Saturday when Gilas held its final scrimmage at the Meralco gym before departing to Phnom Penh on Saturday night.

Reyes though, said the team has yet decided on who will make the final 12 pending the deadline for its submission Sunday night.

“We just don’t know who’s going to make. We’re going to decide on May 7, that’s tomorrow, who the Finals 12 is going to be,” he said.

Asked about the Final 12 that came out of social media, Reyes himself was amused.

“Dunno where he got it coz we haven’t released anything,” said the national coach.