Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, May 12
    SEA Games

    Philippine taekwondo team delivers two SEA Games gold medals

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    sea games, taekwondo, cambodia sea games, joce lyn ninobla, Nicole Labayne, Aidaine Laxa, women's poomsae

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Jocel Lyn Ninobla won her third Southeast Asian Games gold medal in the team event while Patrick King Perez delivered another gold in Day One of the taekwondo competitions at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center on Friday.

    patrick king perez sea games taekwondo

    Ninobla teamed up with Nicole Labayne, and Aidaine Laxa to score 7.7200 points and take the gold in the recognized women’s poomsae, while Perez took home the individual mint in the men’s side with a score of 7.4600.

    READ: Wushu star Agatha Wong makes it five SEA Games gold medals

    Ninobla won her third SEA Games gold but the first in the team, having won individual title in the 2019 and 2021 editions of the showpiece.

    Perez, on the other hand, claimed his first-ever SEA Games gold after winning silver in the men’s recognized poomsae with Raphael Mella and Rodolfo Reyes Jr.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Perez was also part of the silver medal-winning men’s recognized poomsae team along with Ian Matthew Corton and Joaquin Tuzon.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      The mixed recognized poomsae team of Ninobla and Corton won the bronze medal.

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again