Philippine taekwondo team delivers two SEA Games gold medals

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Jocel Lyn Ninobla won her third Southeast Asian Games gold medal in the team event while Patrick King Perez delivered another gold in Day One of the taekwondo competitions at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center on Friday.

Ninobla teamed up with Nicole Labayne, and Aidaine Laxa to score 7.7200 points and take the gold in the recognized women’s poomsae, while Perez took home the individual mint in the men’s side with a score of 7.4600.

Ninobla won her third SEA Games gold but the first in the team, having won individual title in the 2019 and 2021 editions of the showpiece.

Perez, on the other hand, claimed his first-ever SEA Games gold after winning silver in the men’s recognized poomsae with Raphael Mella and Rodolfo Reyes Jr.

Perez was also part of the silver medal-winning men’s recognized poomsae team along with Ian Matthew Corton and Joaquin Tuzon.

The mixed recognized poomsae team of Ninobla and Corton won the bronze medal.