Pat Aquino wants tougher opponents stand in way of Gilas Women 3x3

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Gilas Pilipinas Women coach Pat Aquino is taking a cautious approach as the 32ns Southeast Asian Games 3x3 competition begins on Saturday at the Morodok Techo National Stadium.

Aquino is confident about the team’s chances of reclaiming the women’s gold in 3x3, but warned that tough opponents will be lined up against Jack Animam, Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, and Mikka Cacho.

“It’s going to be a tough event,” said Aquino. “We are going to play our best. I told the girls to just try your best. We don’t have to worry who we are facing. We have to think about what we can do better.

“What I’ve heard is Cambodia is bringing in naturalized players. Vietnam has the twin sisters (Kaylynne and Kayleigh Truong). I told the girls to just try your best. We have to think about what we can do better.”

The women’s team face Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand at 9:20 a.m. (10:20 a.m. Manila time), 12 noon (1 p.m. Manila time), and 3:40 p.m. (4:40 p.m. Manila time).

The top two teams in the two groups will advance to the semifinals on Sunday.