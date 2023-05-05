Flagbearer Alyssa proud to head 'empowered women' in SEA Games parade

ALYSSA Valdez is taking pride in her role as the Philippines' flagbearer for the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games on Friday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

She may be no stranger to ushering the Philippine delegation in the biennial meet, but to be given such responsibility a second time is an experience Valdez never takes for granted.

"It's really an amazing experience just to hold the national flag, not just wearing it now but really carrying it. Iba pa rin, parang it's always the first time when you carry the [Philippine] flag," Valdez told SPIN.ph.

Unlike the first time she paraded at the head of the national delegation in the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore, the 'Phenom' will carry the Philippine flag alongside 50 Filipina athletes in the opening ceremony of this year's SEA Games.

PHOTO: AP

"There are a lot of empowered women na makakasabay ko po sa paglalakad ngayong gabi. I'm just really inspired to share this with them also and talagang motivated na magbigay din ng pride and honor sa bansa ngayong SEA Games," the women's national volleyball team captain said.

Moreover, Valdez welcomed the Philippine Olympic Committee's decision to have an all-female delegation for the country in the Parade of Nations as a groundbreaking recognition for women in sports.

"We're very grateful that women in sport are being recognized," Valdez said. "Talagang isang malaking karangalan na nabibigyan kami ng pagkakaton na ipakita 'yung galing and pride and honor na binabalik ng mga Filipina sa ating bansa."

Valdez and the rest of the PH spikers will begin their medal bid on May 9 against host nation Cambodia.