Paalam, Petecio, three others look to cap PH boxers' SEAG campaign with a bang

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Five fighters will look to add to the Philippines' gold medal total on Sunday on the final day of the boxing competitions in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Olympic silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, and three more will fight for the gold at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center. The finals start at 4 p.m. (5 p.m. Manila time)

The Philippine boxing team captured one gold medal on Saturday as Ian Clark Bautista won, with Rogen Ladon, Irish Magno, and Risa Pasuit dropping their final bouts.

The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (Abap) remained optimistic about its chances on Sunday.

“[Sunday] should be better,” said Abap executive director Marcus Jarwin Manalo. “We will have better match-ups tomorrow.”

PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

Manalo also said they are looking at the positive side of the defeats on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“It’s okay, performance-wise. Like Irish for example, she was a replacement boxer because Ira Villegas got injured a month before the SEA Games. We had no expectations for them, but they reached the finals.

“Risa Pasuit is not 63 kilograms. She is a natural 57 but we put her at 63 because it’s one medal that could be won and she got the silver.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Rogen performed well. I think he won the first round. We have to convince the judges better especially if it’s against Thailand,” said Manalo.

Paalam faces Aldoms Siguru of Indonesia in the bantamweight final, while Petecio takes on Ratna Sari Devi of Indonesia in the featherweight.

Paul Bascon goes up against Rujakran Juntrong of Thailand in the light welterweight final, while Petecio’s brother Norlan takes on Bunjong Sinsiri of Thailand in the lightweight division. John Marvin battles Weerapon Jongjoho of Thailand in the light heavyweight final.