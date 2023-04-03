Indonesia taps new naturalized player ahead of SEA Games title defense

INDONESIA has added another naturalized player in their team in Anthony Beane following injuries to their key players from their gold medal-winning team in the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

According to reports by Indonesia basketball website Mainbasket, Beane will join the Timnas’ pool for the SEA Games beginning in their training camp in Australia that includes games against teams in the NBL 1, the second tier league of the National Basketball League.

Beane is joined by fellow Indonesia naturalized players Lester Prosper, a former PBA import, and Dame Diagne, a member of the Timnas team that captured the gold in the SEA Games in Hanoi by stunning Gilas Pilipinas in the final.

Mainbasket reported that Beane's naturalization process is already ongoing.

Mainbasket said the Indonesia Basketball Association is still hoping that naturalized player Marques Bolden, Derrick Michael Xzavierro, Brandon Jawato, and Abraham Grahita will be able to play in the SEA Games.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Bolden suffered a shoulder injury last January during his stint in the G League with the Salt Lake City Stars, who eventually waived him last March.

Xzavierro, an Indonesian-American who once trained in the NBA Global Academy, is reportedly still out after undergoing lung surgery last February while playing for NCAA Division 1 team Grand Canyon University.

Prior to being naturalized, Beane, a product of Southern Illinois, played in Europe before suiting up for the Indonesia Patriots in their domestic league last January.

The three can become part of the final roster for the SEA Games since the biennial showcase allows teams to field multiple naturalized players since only the passport is the requirement for eligibility.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓