Alora, Morrison likely retiring after latest SEA Games gold conquests

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – After bagging their fourth Southeast Asian Games crown on Saturday, Kirstie Elaine Alora and Samuel Morrison said this year’s edition will most likely be their last.

Kirstie Elaine Alora, Samuel Morrison retirement plans

Alora defeated Thi Huong Nguyen of Vietnam, 2-1, in the women’s -73kg, while Morrison beat Nicholas Armanto of Indonesia, 2-1, in the men’s -87kg final.

Both are 33 years old and they have indicated their intention to retire following the bouts.

Alora, called "Master" by her teammates because of her 18 years in the national team, actually broke a 10-year gold medal drought with her win on Saturday after being a bridesmaid following her previous gold in 2013 in Myanmar.

Alora has been coaching the La Salle and College of Saint Benilde taekwondo teams so she thinks that now is the time to call it a career in the SEA Games.

“Sobrang sarap sa feeling [winning the gold] kasi maybe this is my last,” said Alora, whose first gold came during the 2005 Manila SEA Games before also winning in 2011 and 2013.

“It depends sa association namin. But for me, this is my last,” said Alora.

Morrison also expressed his intention to retire after winning gold for three straight editions from 2015, 2017, and 2019 before reclaiming it this year.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Morrison said he already has a family to tend including a one-year old kid that was born right after the Hanoi SEA Games last year where he won bronze.

“Siguro last SEA Games ko na ito,” said Morrison. “Retire na po ngayong taon.”

“May pamilya na po. Mag-start na akong i-build ‘yung family ko, magtatayo ng gym, i-aano ‘yung business namin na construction,” said Morrison.

Morrison said the retirement has been three years in the making.

“Final na,” said Morrison. “Matagal na, three years na po pero hindi ko maiwan. Love for the sport.”

Alora and Morrison said they plan to pursue helping young taekwondo athletes following their retirement.

Alora is already doing so with his coaching jobs after he helped lead Saint Benilde win the women’s crown in the NCAA and La Salle to a third-place finish in the recent UAAP season.

Morrison, on the other hand, wants to build a gym in Bataan.

“Gusto ko mag-create ng player na someday maging Olympian,” said Morrison.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Morrison is also opened to help the national team in any capacity.

“I’ll be glad kung gagawin nila ‘yun kasi gusto ko talaga tumulong sa team. Passion ko na talaga ang taekwondo ever since,” said Morrison.

But before retiring for good, Alora and Morrison want to compete for the Asian Games one last time this year in China. The decision though will be the call of the Philippine Taekwondo Association.