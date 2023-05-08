Kim Mangrobang loses SEAG triathlon title to Cambodian naturalized athlete

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Kim Mangrobang’s supremacy in the women’s individual triathlon in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games came to an end on Monday.

Mangrobang wound up with a silver medal in her pet event, with Margot Garabedian, a naturalized Cambodian since March this year with French lineage, taking the gold.

Garabedian clocked one hour, five minutes, 34.2 seconds after gaining a big lead in the swim leg.

Mangrobang checked in at 1:07:24, nearly two minutes behind the Cambodian triathlete.

It was Garabedian’s second gold for Cambodia after taking the women’s aquathlon event.

Garabedian is ranked 192nd in the world, while Mangrobang is 230th.

Garabedian dashed Mangrobang’s bid to win her fourth straight SEA Games crown in triathlon.

The Filipina triathlete has been the top female triathlete in the region since 2017, and has won six gold medals including one in mixed relay in 2019 and two in duathlon including this year.