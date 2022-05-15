Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kim Mangrobang a double gold winner in Hanoi with duathlon win

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Kim Mangrobang adds to the Philippines' gold haul.

    HANOI – Kim Mangrobang made it a double gold in this 31st Southeast Asian Games by ruling the women’s duathlon on Sunday morning at the Sunset Bay in Tuan Chau, Vietnam.

    Mangrobang did the feat just a day after also taking the women’s triathlon on Saturday for her third straight title in the biennial meet.

    See Mangrobang, Casares complete PH sweep of triathlon gold medals

    The Philippines also maintained its title in the run-bike-run event, with Monica Torres winning it in 2019 in Subic.

    

    Kim Mangrobang adds to the Philippines' gold haul.

    
