Kim Mangrobang a double gold winner in Hanoi with duathlon win

HANOI – Kim Mangrobang made it a double gold in this 31st Southeast Asian Games by ruling the women’s duathlon on Sunday morning at the Sunset Bay in Tuan Chau, Vietnam.

Mangrobang did the feat just a day after also taking the women’s triathlon on Saturday for her third straight title in the biennial meet.

The Philippines also maintained its title in the run-bike-run event, with Monica Torres winning it in 2019 in Subic.

