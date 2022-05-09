Kevin Alas says wife Selina is priority, shuns playing overseas

ENTICING an offer to play in Japan would be, Kevin Alas is not about to jump on such opportunity.

For him, it’s family that comes first.

Kevin Alas on playing overseas

No way will the NLEX guard leave the country now especially with wife Selina revealing recently she’s battling a rare type of cancer referred to as "gestational trophoblastic neoplasia."

“Nai-intindihan ninyo naman na family comes first,” said Alas in his recent guesting on SPIN Zoom In.

“Of course, my priority is yung wife ko and yung church. It’s hard to leave my wife alone. No. 1 priority ko yung wife ko.”

Even with the current health situation of his wife, a former PBA and UAAP courtside reporter, Alas said its hard to leave behind a family just to play overseas.

“Yung mga nagpunta diyan mga bachelor yan,” added the son of former PBA coach Louie Alas. “Kaya no (Japan offer), because of my family.”

Alas has been playing well for NLEX in the recently concluded Season 46 of Asia’s pioneering pro, where the Road Warriors both made the playoffs of both conferences, including a semifinal stint in the Governors’ Cup.

The 30-year-old Alas was even in strong contention for the Best Player of the Conference award during the season-ending meet, but the Road Warriors lost against eventual champion Barangay Ginebra Kings in their semifinals series.

Despite NLEX falling short of its bid to make the finals for the first time in franchise history, Alas said he’s very satisfied with his situation with the Road Warriors, where he’s under contract for one more season.

“With my situation naman, I’m happy with NLEX,” he said. “There’s no reason for me to leave NLEX and the PBA right now.”

Here's the full SPIN Zoom In episode with Alas:

