    Justin Brownlee suffers nasty lip cut during Gilas practice

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano / Justin Brownlee

    JUSTIN Brownlee suffered a big cut on his upper lip during Friday night's Gilas Pilipinas practice for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

    Brownlee posted a photo of the cut on his Instagram Story after he was inadvertently elbowed during practice.

    See Gilas hopeful Ben Phillips excused from La Salle's volleyball campaign

    Gilas Pilipinas held practice at the Meralco Gym for the Southeast Games this week before setting up camp at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna on Sunday.

    Justin Brownlee Gilas

    Practices will be twice-a-day in Calamba as the team goes into the final stage of their preparation for the SEA Games.

    Gilas will open its campaign on May 9 against Malaysia.

