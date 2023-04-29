Justin Brownlee suffers nasty lip cut during Gilas practice

JUSTIN Brownlee suffered a big cut on his upper lip during Friday night's Gilas Pilipinas practice for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Brownlee posted a photo of the cut on his Instagram Story after he was inadvertently elbowed during practice.

Gilas Pilipinas held practice at the Meralco Gym for the Southeast Games this week before setting up camp at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna on Sunday.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Practices will be twice-a-day in Calamba as the team goes into the final stage of their preparation for the SEA Games.

Gilas will open its campaign on May 9 against Malaysia.

