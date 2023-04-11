Brownlee aware of how much reclaiming SEAG supremacy means to PH fans

GILAS Pilipinas tries to accomplish what USA Basketball did, but in a regional setting when the Philippines seeks to reclaim the Southeast Asian Games crown in Cambodia next month.

While his focus is on the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals with Barangay Ginebra, naturalized player Justin Brownlee is well aware of what lies ahead for the national team.

And he’s already embracing his role as the leader of a Philippine side that looks to become a version of the “Redeem Team.”

Can Justin Brownlee lead Gilas' 'Redeem Team'?

“I understand it’s similar to how the US did with the Olympics,” Brownlee said. “They’ve been winning the gold almost all the time. Same thing with the Philippines in Southeast Asia.”

Long regarded as the standard of international basketball, the Americans got a reality check when they settled for bronze medals in the 2004 Olympics and the 2006 Fiba World Championship.

That sparked an overhaul of the national program, culminating with the Redeem Team’s conquest of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The same can be said of the Philippines, which had ruled the SEA Games for 33 years before suffering a shock loss to Indonesia in the gold-medal game in the 31st edition of the biennial meet last year.

“They got the silver medal last time, very unfortunate. But hopefully, we can redeem ourselves - make us officially the ‘Redeem Team,’” Brownlee said with a smile.

The 34-year-old forward is expected to make the final roster from the 28-man pool that’s preparing to regain the title for a Philippine side that had won 13 consecutive basketball gold medals since 1991, except for the two times the sport wasn't played in 2005 in Manila - when Fiba suspended the country’s basketball federation - and 2009 in Laos.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It’s easier said than done, but Brownlee is letting his game do the talking as he comes in with a vengeance.

“For sure, because I know how much it means to the Philippines. My heart grows more and more Filipino every time I’m here, every day, every second, so I understand how important that is and I’m approaching it just like any other Filipino would,” Brownlee concluded.