Jovelyn Gonzaga back in SEA Games, this time in beach volleyball

JOVELYN Gonzaga will be competing in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam for the fourth time, but this time in beach volleyball.

After competing in indoor volleyball in 2019, Gonzaga will be teaming up with Dij Rodriguez as one of the two women's beach volleyball teams to be fielded by the nation in Hanoi, according to the list submitted by the Philippine Olympic Committee to the Vietnam SEA Games Organizing Committee.

Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons make up the other Philippine pair.

Gonzaga was the skipper of the women’s indoor team in 2015 in Singapore and was also part of the squad in 2017 in Kuala Lumpur. She now enters a new phase with Rodriguez, who teamed up with Angeline Gervacio in the 2019 SEA Games in Subic to capture the bronze along with Rondina and Pons.

Gonzaga and Rodriguez also bagged a gold medal in the 2022 Australia Beach Volleyball Tour Championship last March.

The two pairs trained in Brisbane for one month for the SEA Games.

