PHNOM PENH — No Carlos Yulo in floor exercise, no problem.

John Ivan Cruz topped the floor exercise of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games for the Philippines' second gold in artistic gymnastics.

Cruz scored 13.850 in the floor, the pet event of Yulo who was forced not to compete due to a cap enforced by the organizers for the number of events an athlete can participate in.

